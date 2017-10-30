Benitez “happy with work rate” despite Burnley defeat

Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez has admitted that his side have a lot of work to do if they are to earn more points in the Premier League.

The Geordies suffered a 1-0 away defeat at Burnley on Monday night as Jeff Hendrick scored late on to concede Newcastle to their first defeat in four games.

The visitors squandered a number of chances at Turf Moor and the Newcastle boss is aware that his side need to start scoring more.

Speaking after the defeat, Benitez said: “It was a game we were controlling and we knew that scoring one goal would win it. We made a mistake and we paid for it.

“It was two teams who know what to do and little details could make the difference. We had nine attempts in the second half, we thought we could win the game. We were not precise on the ball and we have to improve,” he added

Despite the defeat, Benitez was happy with how his side showed determination during the game.

“We know our strengths and our weaknesses. We have to improve on everything but I am happy with our work rate.”