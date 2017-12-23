Benitez hopes West Ham victory will be start of Newcastle revival

Rafael Benitez hopes the 3-2 win at West Ham will signal the start of Newcastle’s revival.

The Magpies arrived at the London Stadium on the back of a horror run of nine games without a win and just one point from a possible 27.

But the visitors came out on the right side of a five-goal thriller to climb out of the relegation zone with a win Benitez believes can reignite their season.

“We needed a performance and a victory like this,” he told the BBC. “We were pushing really hard against Everton and hit the post twice. I am really pleased for the lads and the fans. it is fantastic.

“We had to suffer all the way to the end. We have been playing quite well some games, losing out to a single mistake, so it was tense at the end.

“It was important to win to show that we could doing the things we are doing. We now it will be difficult to the end but we know that we can win and achieve things doing things as we are.”