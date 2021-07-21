Benitez nabs another after Bundesliga flyer passes Everton medical

Everton are on the verge of making it three signings in two days after a familiar face from the Bundesliga passed his medical, per a trusted source.

Everton have wasted little time making their moves in the transfer window following the controversial appointment of Rafael Benitez in late June. Asmir Begovic arrived from Bournemouth to provide a veteran presence behind Jordan Pickford. That was swiftly followed up by agreeing terms with free agent Andros Townsend over a two-year deal.

However, Benitez and Everton were not content to stop there and per the Sun, further additions in the wide areas are a ‘top priority’.

That led to news emerging of Everton joining the race to sign Man Utd attacker Jesse Lingard. The 28-year-old’s future at Old Trafford remains unclear, with the Toffees now joining the Hammers as the likeliest suitors.

Where Lingard will be playing his football next year as as yet unknown. But according to trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano, the future of a fellow English winger will be at Goodison Park.

He tweeted that a deal to sign Bayer Leverkusen’s Demarai Gray is ‘done’ and ‘completed’.

The ex-Leicester speedster, 25, failed to make an impact after moving to Germany in the winter window.

Speculation over an immediate return to England with Everton swirled in recent days. And per Romano, Benitez has landed his man for a cut-price €2m fee.

Gray has reportedly already passed his medical and will sign a three-year deal with a club option for an extra 12 months.

Signing for Everton a no-brainer- Townsend

Meanwhile, new Toffees winger Townsend insisted signing for Everton was a “no-brainer” before hinting the chance to work under Benitez was a lure.

“I think everyone knows what Everton is,” Townsend told evertontv. “It’s a massive football club, it’s very ambitious.

“A club which has been trying to get back to where it belongs into Europe and beyond. I’ll be doing all I can to help the club do that.

“Everton is a massive football club and has big ambitions next season. As the old cliché goes, it was a no-brainer.

“Rafa is full of experience. He does a lot of work on the tactical side on the training pitch, he leaves no stone unturned. But more importantly, he’s a great man, a great man-manager, and he’s always talking to you. I’m sure he will be very successful here.”

Townsend went on to detail precisely what strengths and attributes he will bring to his new side.

