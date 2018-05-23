Benitez makes bold comparison between 2005 Liverpool squad and current one

Rafa Benitez has claimed that the current Liverpool side is better than the one which achieved Champions League glory in 2005.

The Reds famously overturned a 3-0 deficit against AC Milan in Istanbul 13 years ago, and they face Real Madrid in Kiev on Saturday looking to capture a sixth Champions League title.

Despite their achievement in Turkey, current Newcastle boss Benitez thinks that Jurgen Klopp’s current crop is better than the one he had.

“We had Stevie, of course, also some players with experience and quality, Alonso and Hamann. We had players who worked very hard, we had a good balance,” he said.

“This team also has good balance, but the front three can make a difference on their own. We had one player who maybe could make a difference on his own, and here they have three.

“If we talk about the money spent, my budget was £20m. The value of this team is so much higher.”