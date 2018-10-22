Benitez makes glaring admission about Newcastle after Brighton loss

Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez has admitted the club faces a race against time after their struggles to start the season.

The Tynesiders are rock bottom of the Premier League having failed to win a game so far this season.

The pressure has been piled on after a 1-0 home defeat to Brighton on Saturday, and Benitez knows that the club is in need of a lift.

“We’re a little bit under pressure because the time is short now,” the Spaniard said.

“Everybody is a bit down. We lost a game we deserved to win but we have to keep going.”

However, captain Jamaal Lascelles claims Benitez is not to blame for the Magpies’ current struggles.

He said: “I don’t think anyone in the stadium can question the manager about anything.

