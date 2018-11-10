Benitez makes Shearer comparison after Rondon’s double

Rafael Benitez hailed the impact of striker Salomon Rondon after the Venezuelan scored a brace in Newcastle’s 2-1 win over Bournemouth.

Rondon’s pair of first half strikes were enough to see off high-flying Bournemouth, as Newcastle wrapped up their second win of the season, much to the delight of boss Rafael Benitez.

The manager said: “I’m very pleased. We have to give credit to our players for fighting for every ball against a good team. We scored two great goals and had chances on the counter.

“In the end the situation is much better for us now.

“When we signed Rondon we were looking for a striker good in the air who can hold the ball up well. He did really well but there’s more to come.

“He’s very strong. He will get better physically through more games and more training sessions. I’m very pleased with him.

“We knew about the conditions to sign him. For this price to get a striker of his level was not easy. We knew about his mentality and knew he could give us something different.

“To go close to Shearer here will be very difficult – almost impossible. But if the delivery is good – and it was – Rondon can score these types of goals.”