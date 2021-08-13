Benitez eyes Man Utd raid, as Everton launch ‘approach’ over realistic deal

Everton have ‘approached’ Man Utd over the possibility of luring a star who feels he has more to give away from Old Trafford, per a trusted source.

Man Utd harbour genuine ambitions of lifting the Premier League title this season after overseeing a superb transfer window thus far. Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane will slot straight into the starting eleven when up to speed. But if the pair are to be joined by further new faces, initial exits may first be required.

Multiple reports have detailed a lengthy list of first-teamers who could be sacrificed to generate funds this month.

One player namechecked on several occasions in those reports was midfielder Andreas Pereira.

The Brazilian, 25, has failed to nail down a regular role under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Several loan stints have materialised, with Pereira’s most recent spell away with Lazio last season whetting his appetite for more action.

Indeed, Pereira indicated this year could be his “best ever” when talking up a potential exit in July.

Now, according to reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano, Benitez’s Everton could be the club to offer Pereira the chance to back up his words.

Transfer Chatter - Spurs to battle Atletico for Serbian, PSG's Ronaldo plan and Liverpool eye exciting Belgian winger Spurs are to go head-to-head with Atletico Madrid over Serbian striker, PSG have a one-year plan in place to 'unite this generations best players' and Liverpool planning move for exciting Belgian talent, all in today's transfer chatter.

The Italian tweeted ‘Everton have approached Man Utd’ over the midfielder.

Romano stated ‘many clubs’ hold an interest in taking Pereira on loan. Flamengo from Pereira’s native Brazil are namechecked as one such club and were apparently willing to split the cost of the player’s wages.

However, Man Utd’s preference is to sanction a permanent sale. There is no indication as to the amount Man Utd would be seeking to recoup from his sale.

Nevertheless, Pereira would not be likely to command a fee beyond Everton’s means given he is seemingly viewed as a squad player.

Furthermore, the Toffees have been frugal with their summer spending thus far having forked out just £1.7m to sign Demarai Gray. Asmir Begovic and Andros Townsend both arrived as free agents.

As such, a Pereira to Everton deal certainly looks to be one of the more realistic deals that could go ahead this month.

Keane offers brutally honest Lingard assessment

Meanwhile, Man Utd legend Roy Keane has urged Solskjaer to sell Jesse Lingard for the sake of the club and player.

“People talk about recruitment at your football club, for Ole – and it’s the same for a lot of clubs – it’s about shifting people on as well,” said Keane on Neville’s YouTube show The Overlap.

“Because United have a lot, the Jesse Lingard’s and people like that in the background, you’re going to have to shift them on, they’re not the answer.”

“I don’t think Jesse Lingard’s going to get Manchester United back challenging for titles. I think he done well at West Ham and maybe that type of club is a good fit for him.

“But if you’re asking me do I think Jesse Lingard will get Man United back winning league titles, then the answer is no. And I’ll say the same for Fred and maybe (Scott) McTominay.”

READ MORE: Keane fearful over ‘huge’ Man Utd problem Liverpool and Man City have solved