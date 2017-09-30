Benitez open to idea of future return to Liverpool hotseat

Rafa Benitez has refused to to rule out a possible return to the Liverpool dug out one day.

The Newcastle manager goes up against his former club on Sunday afternoon as he tries to help the Magpies to a morale-boosting three points.

Benitez is still widely lauded on Merseyside after leading the club to the 2005 Champions League, and when asked if he could one day see himself returning to Anfield, the Spaniard said he would ‘never say never’.

“I didn’t get too many chances to go back. But that is football, you never know,” Benitez said.

“Have I come close? The job is quite difficult. I have been in Italy or Madrid or moving around.

“It has to be the right time. When you have problems and are available, they might be doing well.

“I am getting older but for a manager still a young manager.

“I don’t want to say [I will go back]. I am really pleased here. I am happy here. And I wish Jurgen Klopp a lot of success.

“But in the future…I want to be successful here, and what happens in the future you never know.

“We won four trophies, semi-finals too in that short period. If you see the money we spent, and the money they’ve spent in the past years, the fans appreciate that.”