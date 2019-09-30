Rafa Benitez has revealed who his favourite player to manage was after spells in England with Liverpool, Chelsea and Newcastle.

The Spaniard spent a decade working in the Premier League and admitted that it was a star from Anfield who impressed him the most.

During a question and answer session for The Athletic, the 59-year-old was asked who had been his favourite player to manage.

Benitez, who is now in charge of Chinese side Dalian Yifang, responded: “In England it has to be Steven Gerrard. Because he had all the potential and did well for us.”

Benitez had his most successful spell with the Reds, winning several trophies including the club’s famous comeback win in the 2005 Champions League final.

And when asked about his proudest achievement in the game, he added: “It would be easy to say the Champions League in 2005. But I am really pleased with almost everything.

“I’ve had promotions with Tenerife, Extremadura and Newcastle, the titles with Valencia, but then at Inter Milan we won trophies in difficult circumstances, and at Naples with a very strong Juventus to compete with.

“It is difficult to say because I am proud of so many.”

