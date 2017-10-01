Benitez pleased with effort of Newcastle players in Liverpool draw

Rafael Benitez admitted he was pleased that his Newcastle side managed to get a point against Liverpool at St. James Park.

Joselu handed Benitez a draw against former club as missed chances cost the visitors dearly.

The Spanish striker cancelled out Philippe Coutinho’s sumptuous 27th-minute opener nine minutes later, although what he knew about it is debatable after Joel Matip’s attempted clearance came back off him and ended up in the net.

It was one of few chances Benitez’s current employers created with billionaire businesswoman Amanda Staveley, who is reportedly looking for a Premier League club in which to invest, among a crowd of 52,303 at St James’ Park.

“When you get just one point at home we cannot be happy but against a top six like Liverpool, creating so many chances, you have to be a little bit happy. The way our players were working, tackling and trying to win every ball was fantastic,” Benitez said.

“We have two or three situations when we could be more composed on the ball but we lost these situations. This could make a difference if we can score then they are under pressure and can make mistakes.

“If you see the points and see we are a promoted team then we are pleased but against Huddersfield and Brighton we could have done something more. We have what we have. We are happy with that.

“Obviously my relationship with the Liverpool fans is very good. My relationship with Liverpool fans comes from years, here it is a fantastic relationship too and I am enjoying every minute.”