Benitez provides positive update on Fabian Schar injury

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez has revealed that centre-back Fabian Schar has avoided a serious injury following a clash of heads while on international duty with Switzerland.

Schar was allowed to play on despite briefly losing consciousness during Switzerland’s 2-0 Euro 2020 qualifier victory in Georgia on Saturday.

The 27-year-old is suspended for the Magpies’ Premier League clash with Arsenal on Monday night, but Benitez has reported he has suffered no lasting effects.

The manager said: “We take these things very, very seriously and we tried to do what we have to do.

“He had the test over there and then he had another test over here and then we try to be sure that he is fine, and it’s okay, so I will not create something really important for that.

“We take care of that, we try to do the right things and we did it. We did it with [Aleksandar] Mitrovic in the derby when we came here and he didn’t play. We control these things if we can, but that’s it.”

Asked if he was disappointed that Schar had been allowed to continue Benitez replied: “It’s important not to say too much. We know what we have to do and we did it, and that’s it.”

Newcastle’s only absentee is midfielder Sean Longstaff, who is likely to miss the rest of the season due to a knee injury he picked up earlier this month.

Gunners boss Unai Emery, meanwhile, has said that on-loan midfielder Denis Suarez is set to make his first Premier League start for the club in Monday’s clash.

