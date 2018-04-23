Benitez reacts to Newcastle’s defeat on the road at Everton

Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez was unhappy with his side’s final ball in their 1-0 defeat to Everton in the Premier League on Monday night.

The Magpies went behind early in the second half when they failed to clear their lines from a Yannick Bolasie cross and Theo Walcott was there to crash the ball into the roof of the net.

And despite being pleased with the effort of his players, Benitez reckons the Magpies could have been better in the final third.

“We play as a team,” Benitez told Sky Sports. “The style, the type of football was not amazing but they won and that was it.

“We had two or three chances. I thought we were very close (to a point). I am pleased with the effort of the players but this final pass in the final third can make the difference.

“We are really strong. Just to stay in the Premier League was the target and we are really pleased with that. We have to be ready for the next game.”