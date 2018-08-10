Benitez ready to hand debuts to four Newcastle newcomers

Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez could hand competitive debuts to a series of summer signings in Saturday’s Premier League opener against Tottenham.

Defender Fabian Schar, midfielder Ki Sung-yueng and strikers Salomon Rondon and Yoshinori Muto could feature against Spurs at St James’ Park.

However, latest arrival Federico Fernandez will not be involved after only completing his move from Swansea on deadline day, and fellow defender Florian Lejeune is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after undergoing knee surgery.