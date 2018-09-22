Benitez ready to quit unless Newcastle drastically change transfer policy

Rafa Benitez is ready to quit Newcastle United unless he receives the necessary support in the transfer market, according to reports.

The Magpies have lost five of their first six matches of the new season in all competitions and are still looking for their first win.

The former Valencia and Liverpool boss admitted that keeping Newcastle in the Premier League this season would be a “great achievement”.

Benitez was able to bring in a number of players in this summer but the club only spent a little over £20million, which pales into insignificance when compared to the spending of some other Premier League sides.

And the Daily Mirror claims that Benitez will walk away from the club at the end of the season unless there is a big change to spending.

The Spaniard’s contract runs out at the end of the campaign and there is little sign that the situation will change in the near future.

And Benitez has done little to assure fans that he will still be at the club next term.

“My view was very clear at the ­beginning when I ­decided to stay – ­potential, project, to compete in the top 10,” Benitez said recently.

“That’s not the case now, so then we have to review things. It’s obvious to ­everyone we have to do things in another way.

“But at the same time it’s very clear for me that we have to concentrate to get results and to stay in the Premier League.”