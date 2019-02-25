Benitez responds to talk of swapping Newcastle for Leicester

Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez has refused to be drawn into speculation that his name is on Leicester’s list of candidates to replace Claude Puel.

The Spaniard’s contract at St James’ Park is up at the end of the season, but he was coy when asked about the shortlist for the vacancy at the King Power Stadium.

Toon chief Benitez said with a smile: “Short? It’s not very short, it’s quite long now.”

He added: “I think you know my answer. I am really focusing on the next games. I know we have to do a job, I know that we have to stay up and if we want to do that, I think we have to just stay focused on that.

“I understand with the issue about my contract and now this position, it’s something that you have to ask, but at the same time, you have to understand that my main target now is to get three points against Burnley.”

