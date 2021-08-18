Everton have been told the price they must pay if they want to complete a deal to sign Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff this summer.

The Toffees have been linked with a move for the 23-year-old for some time. Goodison Park chief Rafa Benitez has already signed one of his old charges as Andros Townsend joined on a free transfer. And reports claim the Spanish tactician is hoping to go down that route once again with a move for Longstaff.

The North Shields-born star has been on the Magpies books his entire professional career. Having come up through the youth ranks his first senior outing was in December 2018.

He has gone on to enjoy 69 appearances in all competitions while spending time on loan at Kilmarnock and Blackpool. But he has started just 29 Premier League games across the past two seasons and may be ready for a new challenge.

Benitez knows what the youngster can do having worked with him on Tyneside. And the Merseysiders have been informed they will need to fork out £10m to get a deal done, according to The Mail.

He is due to fall out of contract next summer, putting any buying club in pole position. It is not known if Everton are prepared to pay that sum but they have spent very little this summer to date.

They paid a reported £1.8m to sign Demarai Gray from Bayern Leverkusen and the other recruits have been free transfers.

Longstaff junior set for Newcastle exit

Southampton have also been linked with Longstaff and may rival Everton for his signature. But the Benitez factor is likely to give Everton the edge in negotiations.

Matty Longstaff, the 21-year-old brother of Sean, has also been linked with a St James’ Park exit. His current contract will expire at the end of the season.

The youngster has yet to make the breakthrough in black and white and several clubs are circling. Nottingham Forest, Sheffield United and Huddersfield are among the outfits said to be keen to take the midfielder on loan.

However, Newcastle bosses want him to sign a one-year extension before his departure. That will protect them against the possibility of him leaving for nothing in the summer of 2022.

It may be that both siblings are set to move on after bursting onto the scene a couple of years ago. It has not quite worked out as planned but they are both young enough to forge stellar careers elsewhere.

