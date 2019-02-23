Benitez reveals how Almiron made a difference in win over Huddersfield

Rafael Benitez was delighted with Newcastle United’s 2-0 win over Huddersfield as the Magpies moved away from the relegation zone – but insisted that every remaining game will still be like a cup final.

A strong start to the second half saw Salomon Rondon and Ayoze Perez score, meaning Newcastle are now four points clear of the bottom three.

And Benitez was keen to point out the impact that the performance will have on his side’s confidence.

He told Match of the Day: “We needed to win and we did it creating a lot of chances – I think we hit the post or bar four times. When they were passing at the beginning they had chances but we did well. I am very pleased with the performance of our players.

“We had 29 attempts which is not bad – their keeper did well. But it does not matter because we got the win.

“I think we have confidence to get three points in the next game. We take it one game at a time. We can do well against any team so next time is another final for us and we just try to do the same on Tuesday.

“If we can win here the fans can enjoy and I will be happy. But I don’t care where we get the wins.”

Benitez was also impressed with the performance of January signing Miguel Almiron, who was making his first start for the club.

He said: “His contribution in terms of work rate was really good. He will be pleased with his performance and the fans will be too. He will give us a different characteristics and different options.”