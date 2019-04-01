Benitez reveals how many points Newcastle will need to stay up

Rafael Benitez discussed the targets that Newcastle United need to reach if they are to avoid relegation after their 2-0 defeat to Arsenal.

Newcastle suffered their first loss in three games as Aaron Ramsey and Alexandre Lacazette scored at the Emirates Stadium.

Benitez told Sky Sports: “I think this kind of game is very similar. We were close, but it was about chances in the final third.

“After you have to defend against a team with pace and quality. You have to do things right in defence. After we conceded the second goal it became even more difficult for us.

“We tried to attack but they are good team at home – they play and pressed.

“We were pushing at 1-0. They need to score the second goal. Both of their goals were scrappy goals.

“The final third we have been speaking all season, the final third you have to spend £40m £50m, £75m.

“We have to try to get three points against Palace. The next match is the most important.

“Obviously last week the teams at the bottom, except for Cardiff, were winning.”

With 35 points, Benitez’s side are seven points above the drop zone, and the tactician thinks they are only a couple of wins away from safety.

“We played against a good team and were fine for a while in the first half. We could avoid their goal, it was a little bit lucky,” he continued.

“We had situations on the counter attack where we could be more dangerous but we didn’t do it. The last 10 minutes they had chances to score but until the second goal we were pushing. It is a shame because you could feel the atmosphere was getting nervous.

“When you play top sides away it can be a mistake which makes the difference. In the end it was a mistake and we must learn from this and be ready for the next one.

“I think 38 points is enough, 40 just in case. Hopefully it will be less.”

