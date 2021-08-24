Benitez sends message to Moise Kean after red card in Carabao Cup win

Rafa Benitez believes Moise Kean will learn from his red card after Everton booked their place in the Carabao Cup third round on Tuesday evening.

Andros Townsend fired the Toffees into the next round after they overcame the straight red card shown to Kean to claim a 2-1 victory over Huddersfield at the John Smith’s Stadium.

An Everton side featuring nine changes from the side that were held to a 2-2 draw at Leeds at the weekend looked to be up against it when Alex Iwobi’s goal was cancelled out by Tom Lees before Kean was giving his marching orders.

The Italian, who had earlier had a goal wrongly disallowed for offside, allowed his frustrations to get the better of him in an off-the-ball incident with Sorba Thomas, but Townsend’s first Everton goal made sure there was no cup upset.

Huddersfield, who made six changes to their line-up, also had a goal questionably ruled out for offside in the second half but they were unable to rally after falling behind for a second time as Everton, quarter-finalists for the last two seasons, progressed.

Speaking after the game, Benitez said: “We are fighting for our club. That is very clear and again today the fans showed their support. That is the main thing for me.

“We created chances and took control. They had more belief after they scored the goal. They were pushing after that and then the sending-off changed things.”

Kean needs to learn

On Moise Kean’s red card: “He is a young player and has to learn from it.

“The reaction from the players was great and you could see the reaction from the fans.”

