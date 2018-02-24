Benitez: Shelvey miss cost Newcastle three points against Bournemouth

Rafael Benitez bemoaned a lack of composure after Newcastle blew a two-goal lead and let two points slip at Bournemouth.

Dwight Gayle scored twice in the first half before Jonjo Shelvey’s missed opportunity from close range preceded a Cherries fightback.

Adam Smith halved the deficit with 10 minutes to play before Dan Gosling netted an 89th-minute leveller against his former side.

Benitez was left to rue his side’s failure to see the game out.

“We were really pleased with the first half and the start of the second half but after we conceded the goal we lost composure and control,” he said.

“Maybe because we missed a clear chance and then straight away conceded a goal, it gave us a lack of confidence in this minute and then in the end we had a bit of bad luck. They had too many bodies in the box and were pushing and this can happen.

“It is always difficult when you have a team that is pushing at home but we had the chances to finish the game and didn’t do it, we have to improve on that.

“We were I think in control of the game and had a clear idea of how to do things. They didn’t have too many chances, I would say that the chance that we missed [Shelvey’s to make it 3-0] and then the goal they scored quickly after, that changed everything. After that, we lost control. We have lost two points.”

Benitez was asked whether he felt Newcastle are on track to stay up.

“I would say yes,” he replied. “We are moving in the right direction but we have lost two points today.”