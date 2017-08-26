Benitez still wants to add to Newcastle squad after West Ham win

Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez is still hoping to add more depth to his squad despite comfortably beating West Ham at St James’ Park.

A first goal from summer singing Joselu and two more from Ciaran Clark and Aleksandar Mitrovic secured a 3-0 victory at St James’ Park to dispel some of the disquiet on Tyneside.

However, Benitez remains adamant that further additions to his squad are imperative if he is to keep the club in the top flight.

Asked if he still needed to do business, the Spaniard said: “Yes, we have to. Nothing changed in the first two games and nothing has changed now.

“We have a clear idea of what we want to do and will try to do it. I don’t know if we can do everything. We will try to do the main things if we can.”

Benitez’s ongoing battle with owner Mike Ashley was pushed to one side for 90 minutes as the Magpies belatedly found their Premier League feet.

Joselu fired them into a 36th-minute lead and Clark’s 82nd-minute header and a third from substitute Mitrovic four minutes from time completed a good afternoon.

Benitez said: “Everyone was talking about us after two games so it was important to start winning – we don’t need to worry about that first goal or first win. Now we want the second one.

“It’s always good to win, but especially the way we won, scoring three goals at home with a clean sheet and a great team effort, it was really positive.”