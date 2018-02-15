Benitez talks up Dummett as star commits to new Newcastle deal

Newcastle defender Paul Dummett has signed a new long-term contract to keep him at the club until the summer of 2022, the Magpies have announced.

The 26-year-old left-back, who joined the club at the age of nine, has been a fixture in Rafael Benitez’s side since returning to action in December from a hamstring injury suffered during the opening game of the current season.

Benitez said: “If you talk about players that are important for the team, normally people talk about goalscorers, midfielders and number 10s, but in modern football there are not too many consistent left-sided full-backs.

“Paul is exactly that. He understands the game and you know what you can expect from him week in, week out. That’s important when you have a lot of big games. He’s a player you can trust.”

