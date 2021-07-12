Rafa Benitez turns to Chelsea in hunt for new Everton central defender

Rafael Benitez has reportedly switched his focus to one of his old clubs Chelsea in the hunt for a new Everton centre-back.

The new Toffees boss is expected to have an active transfer window this summer, with several ins and outs on the cards. But one of those players who could arrive back on Merseyside is Stamford Bridge star Kurt Zouma.



Reports on Sunday suggested that Benitez was still considering a move for former Carlo Ancelotti target Kalidou Koulibaly.

However, 90.min claims that Zouma is now under consideration, as he would be significantly cheaper.

The Frenchman is no stranger to Everton, having spent a season on loan at Goodison in 2018-19.

The 26-year-old made 32 appearances in all during his time with the Toffees. However, a permanent switch was never really an option.

Zouma enjoyed more game time than he is accustomed to under first Frank Lampard and then Thomas Tuchel last term.

He made 22 starts in all, including five in Europe as the Blues lifted the Champions League trophy.

While the reports suggests that Chelsea are reluctant to let Zouma leave, the fact that they are actively looking to sign a new centre-back would suggest otherwise.

The player himself would also be guaranteed more game time on Merseyside, so has a tough decision to make.

Juve target Everton forward

Meanwhile, an Everton attacker has joined a Manchester City forward at the top of Juventus’ list of targets to bolster their frontline this summer.

The Old Lady are currently waiting to see what the future holds for Cristiano Ronaldo. He has one year remaining on his contract in Turin but there have been persistent rumours that he will leave this summer. Naturally, Manchester United have been at the centre of this ongoing discussion.

There were suggestions earlier this year that the two clubs could strike a deal that would see both secure returns for former players. That is, Paul Pogba returning to Italy and Ronaldo going the other way.

The future of the joint-top international goalscorer of all time is still not clear, though. Regardless, his current club are looking to strengthen their attack in the transfer market.

That’s according to Tuttosport, who have reported the Italian side are looking to bring in one, possibly two forwards.

Top of their wish list has for a long time been Gabriel Jesus. The Brazilian has been admired from afar for years by those in charge at Juventus.

Pep Guardiola has reportedly green lighted the move, but only if City make a signing first.

As such, Juventus are looking at alternatives. This latest report states that their second choice is now Everton’s Moise Kean.

