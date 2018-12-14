Benitez under no illusions as huge games beckon for Newcastle

Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez admits his side are heading into a pre-Christmas double-header which could make or break the Magpies’ season.

Three games without a win have plunged Benitez’s men back towards the relegation zone ahead of their Premier League trip to fellow strugglers Huddersfield.

And with bottom club Fulham soon to visit St James’s Park, Benitez said he is still raging over the refereeing decisions which he felt cost his side at least a precious point against Wolves last weekend.

Benitez, who saw DeAndre Yedlin sent off and also felt Mike Dean missed an elbow on Ayoze Perez in the penalty area, said: “The next two games are massive for us – it is like a final in every single game.

“We have to approach every game thinking one point can make a massive difference at the end of the season.

“That is why I was upset the other day because you are in control of a game and you can win it and then everything happened and that makes it more difficult.

“When you play Manchester City and Liverpool you know it will be difficult because they will be perfect, but when you play teams that are close to you you are more or less in control and these decisions change everything.”

Newcastle looked to be riding high last month after three straights wins but their run was abruptly ended at home to West Ham, and the defeat to Wolves left them three points above the relegation zone.

As well as the absent Yedlin, Benitez could be without central defender Federico Fernandez for the trip to Huddersfield as he faces a late test on a calf injury.

Jonjo Shelvey is also still out and Florian Lejeune is not quite ready to be risked after recovering from a serious knee injury, but Fabian Schar is available after suspension.

Another road trip may well suit Benitez’s men, who have suffered only two of their nine league defeats on the road this season, and will expect to pressure a Huddersfield side who are struggling to escape from the drop zone.

“Normally when we play away from home the other team is more exposed and open, so if you’re more organised you have chances on the counter-attack,” said Benitez.

“I think that’s why when we’re away we can do a bit better.”

Irrespective of the position in which the Magpies find themselves on Christmas Day, Benitez has indicated his desire to improve his squad in the January transfer window.

But he continued to deflect questions about potential targets and also his prospective cash funds, with time running out to secure a new owner in light of Mike Ashley’s apparent decision to sell.

“We have been working for a while looking for names and watching a few players,” added Benitez.

“The first thing is to identify the players and get some names and then decide, OK, we will go for this one. But we are in exactly the same situation.”

