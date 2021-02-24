Benitez ‘unfinished business’ at Liverpool, Newcastle cues return debate

Rafael Benitez would “love” to be the manager at Liverpool once more according to prominent Spanish pundit Guillem Balague after he outlined his chances of a managerial return to the Premier League.

Benitez is currently without a job after leaving his post at Chinese side Dalian Pro in January.

His temporary unemployment is not expected to last long, however, with a return to England frequently touted.

The Spaniard has spent almost as many years managing in England as in his native country.

His spells with Liverpool and Newcastle in particular proved popular among each respective club’s fanbase.

Both sides are currently in the midst of an underwhelming campaign, leading to speculation over their managers’ futures.

Steve Bruce has struggled to turn Newcastle into a potent force in the final third. As such, they currently sit one place outside the relegation zone just three points clear of the drop.

When speaking in a recent YouTube Q&A (via the Express), Spanish pundit Balague responded to a question over a possible Benitez return to Tyneside.

He said: “Is there a project with Mike Ashley, is there a plan? Is there an intention to actually spend money on the academy, and the facilities and in the squad?”

“If the answer’s no, then you’ve got the answer for Rafa if he was ever approached again. But he hasn’t and it is a no.

“It’s amazing to think that somebody of his calibre doesn’t have a team but it happens. He’ll have to wait for his moment.”

Rafa has “unfinished business” at Liverpool

When the subject of a return to Liverpool arose amid Jurgen Klopp’s startling struggles, Balague added: “There is a feeling of unfinished business with Rafa and Liverpool, I’ve always said that.

“Rafa would love to be the Liverpool manager at some point. Maybe in a time of crisis, proper crisis, not what’s happening now.

“Maybe in a time where there’s a need for a strong personality to steady a ship. But right now in the way that the owners are behaving and Klopp and everything, that situation doesn’t exist.

“How can we think that Klopp has reached the end of an era? Look at the bigger picture, how can anyone suggest that?

“It’s laughable. It’s stupid and absurd to be talking about a future without Klopp.”

