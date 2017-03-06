Benitez warns Newcastle stars not to count their chickens

Rafael Benitez has warned his Newcastle players to take nothing for granted, despite seeing them open up a five-point lead at the top of the Championship.

The Magpies head for Reading on Tuesday knowing a third victory in eight days against a promotion rival following their wins at Brighton and Huddersfield would further enhance their title credentials.

However, Benitez is refusing to take anything for granted.

He said: “It was important for us because it was against the teams at the top, but still in one week, everything changed for us. One week, it can change.

“Hopefully not, hopefully we can carry on winning games, but you have to be sure it will not be easy and you have to be sure at the same time that we don’t have over-confidence or complacency.

“We have to be sure that every single player, every single member of the staff, every single fan has the same feeling, that there still is nothing won or done and that we have to carry on.”