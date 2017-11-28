Benitez: We are where we are because we have what we have

Rafa Benitez once again alluded to Newcastle’s lack of financial power as the Toon battled back to secure a draw at West Brom.

Newcastle ended a run of four straight defeats after coming back from 2-0 down to claim a gutsy point at West Brom.

Jonny Evans’ late own goal earned the visitors a 2-2 draw after Ciaran Clark had begun a second-half revival.

Hal Robson-Kanu and Sam Field put Albion in command at The Hawthorns but their winless run now stretches to 13 games in all competitions.

“We did well in the first half. We controlled the game,” Benitez told Match of the Day.

“To concede a goal in this was was very disappointing, I was upset, but he reaction of the players, their workrate – these players care. They will try. In terms of effort they were really good.

“As soon as we scored the first goal we were back in the game. We are a young team and we are in a learning processes.”

Benitez stated earlier in the week that he was less than impressed with the club’s summer transfer dealings, which left him with a squad he believes is short of many of its competitors, including Huddersfield and Brighton, who came up with them.

He backed up those claims after Tuesday’s game, telling the BBC: “We are where we are because we have what we have.”