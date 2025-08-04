Manchester United have been told what they must do in order to win the Benjamin Sesko transfer race amid fresh claims the Slovenian favours a move to Old Trafford over Newcastle and with a third side interested in a deal now officially dropping from the race.

The powerful 6ft 5in striker – nicknamed The Beast for his imposing frame and ability to terrorise defenders – is up for sale this summer in the wake of RB Leipzig’s failure to qualify for European football for the first time since their promotion to the Bundesliga in 2016. Available for a fee of around €80m (£69.7m, $93m), Sesko is widely expected to wind up in the Premier League, with interest in his services heating up.

Indeed, while Arsenal chose to walk away from a prospective deal – instead pushing through a move for Viktor Gyokeres – both Manchester United and Newcastle are very much keen on a deal, and are currently scrapping it out to secure his signature.

Our transfer insider Fraser Fletcher has revealed the Magpies are prepared to go all out to land the 22-year-old are not only willing to match Leipzig’s demands, but also matching the striker’s salary expectations.

Despite that, German football expert Jan-Aage Fjortoft claims the Red Devils remain Sesko’s first choice, amid a big update from Rudy Galetti over United’s next steps.

“There has been talk of the clubs setting a deadline for Sesko’s decision. From the English clubs’ perspective, this makes sense – they need clarity to either move forward or walk away. Both Newcastle and Manchester United have alternative targets and cannot wait indefinitely. I believe a decision must be made in the coming days,” the former Premier League striker posted on X.

He added: “Newcastle need confirmation that they have a genuine chance to sign him, while Manchester United must demonstrate that they can fund the deal.

“As I’ve said before, Sesko’s first choice is Manchester United. However, he needs to be convinced that the club can actually get the deal done.”

Meanwhile, as both clubs await Sesko’s green light, his agent Elvis Basanovic has revealed the two things United must do to secure a deal.

“Let me tell you: Sesko is not competing with anyone. It’s him vs him every day,” Basanovic said via the Manchester Evening News.

“We have a clear plan for the future and media speculation doesn’t affect us. His numbers at his age are comparable to some strikers with already great careers.

“That confirms my words. He will move from RB Leipzig only when we recognise a special club. A special project with a special coach.”

Man Utd ready to launch official Sesko bid – Rudy Galetti

Per The Athletic, the race to sign Sesko is now a two-horse race, with a third suitor, Al-Hilal, having officially dropped out of the running and now putting all their energies into the prospective signing of Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez.

As a result, our reporter Rudy Galetti expects the Red Devils to launch an official offer for the 41-times capped international star soon.

“Leipzig have set a price tag of €90m for the striker, plus a sell-on clause on any future transfer. United are still finalising the structure of their proposal, but internal talks suggest they are considering a bid worth €83/84m, including bonuses. This would slightly surpass Newcastle’s offer of €80m, but still falls short of Leipzig’s asking price by around €6/7m,” Galetti told TEAMtalk.

“The German club are not planning to lower their demands, and will only negotiate seriously if they receive a concrete and competitive bid.

“United’s offer is expected to be submitted later this week. While it may not be enough to close the deal, it could help speed up talks and start the crucial phase of the race with Newcastle.

“Both Premier League sides are in constant contact with Sesko’s representatives, and the player is expected to decide soon.”

Benjamin Sesko’s goals record over the last four seasons