Newcastle United have reportedly decided when they want a final answer from Benjamin Sesko by, with Manchester United ready to outbid them for the RB Leipzig star.

Sesko has emerged as Newcastle’s top striker target amid concerns Alexander Isak could leave the club this summer. Isak did not travel for the Magpies’ pre-season tour of Asia as he wanted to explore an exit, having learned of strong interest from Liverpool.

Liverpool began the bidding for Isak at £110million (€126m / $146m) plus add-ons, but this offer was rejected by Newcastle.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Liverpool are willing to pay £150m (€172m / $199m) for Isak – which is the price tag Newcastle have set – and are weighing up their next move.

While bracing themselves for Isak’s potential exit, Newcastle have stepped up their interest in Sesko and recently had an €80m (£70m / $93m) proposal for him snubbed by Leipzig.

The fee came close to Leipzig’s demands, though the Bundesliga side want a sell-on clause and more favourable terms before agreeing to sell the Slovenia international.

According to transfer insider Ben Jacobs, Newcastle are ‘confident they can reach an agreement with Leipzig’ by returning with a slightly better offer.

However, Newcastle ‘have no plans to allow the saga to drag on’. They are aware that Sesko is enticed by the prospect of joining Man Utd and do not want to be strung along.

Eddie Howe’s side ‘want an answer from Sesko within 48 hours’. They are seeking clarity on where the player stands by Wednesday afternoon.

Jacobs confirms that Man Utd are in ‘club-to-club talks’ with Leipzig, and that the German outfit are ‘awaiting a formal offer’.

Leipzig would love Man Utd and Newcastle to get into a bidding war as this could see them earn far more than £70m for Sesko.

Sources confirmed to TEAMtalk earlier on Monday that Man Utd are planning to outbid Newcastle for Sesko and make themselves frontrunners for a deal.

We understand the Red Devils are considering an offer worth €84m (£73m / $97m) including add-ons.

Leipzig ideally want €90m (£78m / $104m) for the 22-year-old, with the transfer race heating up.

Benjamin Sesko makes Man Utd his top pick

It was previously claimed that Man Utd would simply match Newcastle’s opening bid for Sesko, but sources have told TEAMtalk they will actually go higher.

Ruben Amorim’s side are confident they will land Sesko, as he has made them his ‘first choice’.

Man Utd cannot offer European football, but Sesko views them as one of the biggest clubs in the world and likes the idea of starring in Amorim’s project.

Sesko is hugely confident and believes he can be the striker to help Man Utd get back to winning major honours.

Over the weekend, Leipzig managing director Marcel Schafer effectively confirmed that Man Utd and Newcastle have been in touch for Sesko.

“We won’t go into detail on that but when I say that several clubs have shown strong interest and have made approaches, it’s obvious what has happened,” he said.

