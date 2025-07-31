Manchester United have ‘won the race’ for Benjamin Sesko with the RB Leipzig striker picking the move to Old Trafford, per multiple sources, and with Fabrizio Romano revealing why a battered and bruised Newcastle United have missed out on his signing.

It’s been a difficult summer so far for Newcastle, who have so far only added Anthony Elanga to their squad, with the winger arriving in a £55m deal from Nottingham Forest. And with their talismanic striker Alexander Isak pushing to leave and now back in training with his former club Real Sociedad in a clear message to the Magpies over his intentions to leave, it has proved a very difficult window for Eddie Howe and Co.

Now it seems they are set to miss out on Sesko too; the man the Magpies had chosen as the striker best suited to replacing their talismanic Swede.

And despite Newcastle making all the early running for the RB Leipzig frontman, who, in talks with his agent, had made clear they were willing to meet his exit fee, wage demands and his representatives’ cut, it seems the striker has now rejected their offer in favour of waiting it out over a move to Manchester United.

Revealing Man Utd’s plans, transfer expert Ben Jacobs revealed: ‘MUFC open formal talks for Benjamin Sesko after sending a secret delegation to Germany. Christopher Vivell driving. Ruben Amorim put forward Ollie Watkins. NUFC remain in the race. Both hoping price drops to €70m.’

Earlier, The Athletic’s David Ornstein revealed that Man Utd are now ‘prioritising a move’ for Sesko, with the journalist adding that ‘Alexander Isak wanting to leave St James’ Park’ has ‘accelerated the actions’ of the Red Devils to get a deal done.

And in the biggest claim of all, the Manchester Evening News now claims the Slovenian has picked Man Utd and made his ‘final decision’ to join the Red Devils.

Perhaps most damningly of all, Romano has also explained why Sesko – and other top stars – are continuing to reject the opportunity to move to St James’ Park, citing top players being ‘scared’….

Romano makes damning Newcastle claim with Sesko to reject move

With Newcastle currently embroiled in a battle to block Isak from leaving, Romano fears other top stars are being ‘scared off’ from making the same move and falling into the same trap of being blocked from departing for a bigger and better club.

“I think there is a crucial point here. We always see Newcastle signing many players, bringing top players to the club, but it’s difficult to see Newcastle selling players,” Romano said on the Men in Blazers podcast.

“And sometimes some players who are younger and maybe want to develop in a different way, maybe they are scared to go to Newcastle and not having the opportunity to leave the club in maybe two or three years.

“So I think Alexander Isak can be also the opportunity for Newcastle to show that, yes, sometimes you also have to sell your players. You can’t always to keep all of them.

“So I think this is one of the points. Sometimes players are scared to go there because maybe they have to stay there for five years. And some of them in modern football want to leave after two or three years is part of the game.”

Romano’s claims also follow an update from pundit Jan-Aage Fjortoft, who claimed that although Sesko ‘gets what he wants at Newcastle’ – Champions League football, for one – the striker ‘wants Manchester United’.

However, TEAMtalk understands that Man Utd have Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani shortlisted as a potential alternative to Sesko, should they miss out in a major twist, with more to follow from our transfer insider Fraser Fletcher, shortly…

Man Utd transfer latest: Chelsea say no to swap; best goalkeeper in the world wanted

Despite the interest from United, it’s reported they are set to pursue his signing against the best wishes of Ruben Amorim, who would rather sign another striker from within the Premier League and amid fears the Slovenian is being forced upon him.

United’s prospects of a deal, though, have been aided by claims that Leipzig are very much keen to sign a Man Utd player in part exchange and in a swap deal that would benefit all parties.

Meanwhile, United have no interest in completing a rumoured swap deal with Chelsea that would have benefitted the Blues more, though the player on United’s end of the deal is still expected to depart, per reports.

Elsewhere, United are understood to be in talks to sign Gianluigi Donnarumma from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer transfer window, according to two separate sources, as Romano reveals the chances of the goalkeeper branded the ‘best in the world’ heading to Old Trafford.

