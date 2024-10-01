Benjamin Sesko reacts to Arsenal, Man Utd transfer rumours as almightly January battle brews

Highly-rated RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko has reacted to talk that he could be on the move in the January transfer window, after Arsenal and Manchester United were heavily linked with the attacker over the summer.

The Slovenia international signed a new deal at Leipzig in the summer despite his agent meeting other clubs and plenty of talk regarding a potential switch to the Premier League, along with firm interest from AC Milan.

He is now being tipped for a potential switch to Juventus in the new year, while TT understands that the Gunners also remain in the hunt for a new No.9 and United continue to eye forward options after Rasmus Hojlund’s struggles with consistency early in his Old Trafford career.

But speaking ahead of Leipzig’s clash with Juve in the Champions League on Wednesday, Sesko addressed comments over his future in Germany.

The 21-year-old told La Gazzetta dello Sport: “I don’t comment on transfer rumors. I’m happy in Leipzig and that’s why I recently extended my contract.

“I want to achieve even more great things here, Leipzig wants to grow a lot and I want to accompany the team on this very intriguing journey.”

Those comments seem to suggest that Sesko has zero intention of going anywhere in the foreseeable future, although money still talks at the end of the day and a major factor will also be at play when January rolls around.

In signing his new contract over the summer, which earned him a lucrative pay rise in the process, Sesko’s release clause of €65m (£55.3m, $70.8m) was also removed and a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ made over a 2025 exit. The striker is currently valued at €50m (£41m, $55m) on Transfermarkt, although Leipzig will surely demand more than that for a player who is now under contract until 2029.

Sesko making big impression at Leipzig

The Leipzig forward really rose to prominence last season when he notched 18 goals and two assists in 42 games in all competitions, coming off the back of an 18-goal campaign for former club RB Salzburg. in 2022/23.

Sesko has also started the new season in a similar fashion, scoring four goals and providing three assists in seven outings so far.

And, speaking ahead of the clash with suitors Juventus in Germany, he admits that finding the target against the Turin giants is an added motivation given their incredible defensive stats so far this term.

Thiago Motta’s men have yet to concede a goal in their six Serie A games and Sesko said: “Every match is a stimulus. But Juve and Italian football in particular are famous for their great defensive solidity. In that, the Bianconeri are very strong, even impressive, but they also have a lot of quality and unpredictability in attack. But we have clear ideas, we know how to hurt.”

He also spoke about the Serie A and what stands out for him, from a tactical perspective.

“It has always been one of the best in Europe. On the international stage, your players have great experience, which is why the matches against Juve and Inter are particularly stimulating for us. However, we want to do well.”

Arsenal, Man Utd tracking Ivory Coast talent

In other Arsenal and United news, both clubs are reportedly keeping tabs on Hammarby wonderkid Bazoumana Toure – along with a host of top clubs across Europe.

The winger swapped Ivory Coast side ASEC Mimosas – a side that has produced talents such as Kolo Toure, Yaya Toure, Salomon Kalou, Emmanuel Eboué, and more – for the Swedish outfit in March of this year, signing a contract until 2028.

Since then, the 18-year-old – who is rated at £8.3million (€10m, $11.1m) – has caught the attention of many teams across the continent.

According to Swedish publication Fotboll Skanalen, Arsenal and Man Utd are scouting the teenager and had representatives watching him face Hacken in the Swedish Allsvenskan last Thursday.

IN FOCUS – Sesko stats v Havertz, Hojlund, Zirkzee 2023/24

With Sesko still mentioned as a potential target for the Gunners and United, we thought it would interesting to see how the quartet compared with their stats from last season – and it’s the Slovenian who wins out!

Benjamin Sesko, Kai Havertz, Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee’s goal tallies last season

