Newcastle look poised to win the race for Benjamin Sesko amid strong claims from a journalist that the striker has now reached an ‘agreement in principle’ to join the Magpies, with RB Leipzig’s demands coming to light and despite some contrasting information still rating Manchester United’s chances of a hijack.

The powerful Slovenian striker, who stands at an imposing 6ft 5in and has been nicknamed The Beast for his ability to terrorise opposing defenders, is available to leave RB Leipzig this summer as they look to generate over €100m in transfer funds following their failure for the first time since their promotion to the Bundesliga in 2016 to qualify for European football.

And with Sesko first becoming a player of interest for Arsenal and more recently Manchester United, it is Newcastle who are now ramping up their quest to bring the 90-goal frontman to St James’ Park.

With the Magpies potentially needing a replacement for Alexander Isak, who continues to be heavily linked with Liverpool, Eddie Howe’s side have this weekend been locked in talks with the striker’s entourage over a would-be deal.

Despite that, he remains a player of interest to Manchester United, who themselves are looking for a new No.9 to spearhead Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation.

However, it strongly looks like the 22-year-old will be heading to St James’ Park – in a move that could ultimately speed up Isak’s exit – after journalist Nicola Schira revealed that Sesko has reached an ‘agreement in principle’ on personal terms over a five-year contract to join Newcastle this summer.

Writing on X, Schira stated: ‘Benjamin Sesko has an agreement in principle with Newcastle for a contract until 2030. NUFC are now working to reach a deal with Leipzig.’

The good news keeps coming for Newcastle too, with Bundesliga insider, Christian Falk, revealing that Leipzig could accept a fee for a distance below Sesko’s €80m (£70m, $94m) release clause, with the German outfit seemingly willing to do business for the reduced fee of €70m (£61m, $82m) this summer…

Man Utd could still beat Newcastle to Benjamin Sesko – journalist

Despite claims that Newcastle are in the driving seat for Sesko, all hope for Man Utd does not appear to be lost in the wake of counter-claims over the striker’s future from German journalist Guido Schafer, who claims that the former RB Salzburg striker still prefers a move to Old Trafford over St James’ Park.

And with Sesko potentially ready to repeat the actions of Bryan Mbeumo – who shut down all other interest to force through his own move to United – the German journalist feels Amorim’s side cannot be completely ruled out of the Sesko hunt just yet.

In addition, with Newcastle yet to lodge an offer, or indeed open talks over the costs of a transfer with Leipzig, the door remains very much ajar for the Red Devils to hijack the transfer if they so wish.

Despite all that, Rio Ferdinand has begged United not to waste their money on Sesko, feeling he would not fare too differently from Rasmus Hojlund and arguing that Amorim’s side would be better spending big money on a Brighton star instead.

“I think you’ve got to look at the here and now at the moment with Man Utd. That’s what I said about a number nine,” Ferdinand explained. “I’m not really doubting [Sesko] as a player. I’m saying Man Utd need experience at the top of the pitch.

“They’ve got Hojlund, they’ve got Zirkzee, they’ve got Chido. Young, inexperienced players. They need someone to look at and go, ‘That’s how you play as a number nine.’ That’s how you do it. When you’re going to buy somebody who hasn’t got as much experience as I’d like, I think that’s another risk. Is it worth taking with inexperienced players at this level?”

While suggesting a move for Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins would be a safer bet, Ferdinand continued: “If I don’t get a striker, I’d go midfield. There’s only one name I’m thinking about, I’ve got to be honest, who I think fits the bill for what we need…

“An Amorim-type player as well. Physically great, can drive with the ball, can take it in all areas, very good tactically, great energy, great legs, Premier League experience, centre midfield. Brighton star Carlos Baleba.

“That’s who I go and get. That’s my man. That’s the one I go and get. I go and break the bank.”

Ferdinand then debated the merits of either signing a big-money striker or a trusted, energetic midfielder, to which he continued: “So if I got the money for the four players that are surplus to requirements now, would I get a number nine or would I get Baleba?

“Would I get a number nine, I’m not sure about, who’s a bit young, inexperienced, or would I get Baleba with Premier League experience and know what he can do here? I’m going Baleba, sorry.

“I’m going to go with Baleba. I think he’ll have a huge impact on this squad, on this team. You free up a few people in that midfield area as well to have a little less responsibility defensively because I think he’s all-action. He can do it all.”

Baleba joined Brighton in a £26m (€30m) in 2023, making 34 Premier League appearances for the Seagulls last season.

Liverpool ready Isak offer; Man Utd ready to hijack Brentford deal

As stated, any Newcastle deal for Sesko could ultimately reinforce Liverpool’s prospects of signing Isak.

And on the subject of the unsettled Swede, an excited Robbie Fowler has dropped his verdict on what the “phenomenal” striker would bring to Liverpool, as the Premier League champions prepare their first offer for the player to gauge the Magpies’ resolve to hang on to their star man’s services.

The Magpies are also being heavily linked with a move for Brentford’s Yoane Wissa, who we understand is very much keen on the move to St James’ Park.

In light of that and in his efforts to leave the Gtech Stadium, the 28-year-old ‘does not intend to play for Brentford again’ and is still ‘hoping to join Newcastle’, after being left ‘furious’ by Brentford’s not-for-sale stance.

On the subject of Brentford, it’s also been reported that Manchester United have joined the Bees in the race for a much-sought-after France-based attacker, who Keith Andrews has identified as their top target to replace Mbeumo.

Elsewhere, United are reported to have drafted in a transfer fixer to help close out ‘one of the most complicated deals of the summer window’, reports in Italy state.

