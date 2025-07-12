Saudi, Italian clubs converge on Benjamin Sesko after Arsenal decision but key issue remains – Sources

Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal and sides in Italy have made enquiries for Benjamin Sesko after Arsenal distanced themselves from signing the RB Leipzig striker, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

Arsenal are on the hunt for a new centre-forward to replace Gabriel Jesus and held talks with both Leipzig and Sesko in recent weeks. The Gunners had landed on Sesko as their top target at No 9 after finding out Newcastle United would not be selling Alexander Isak under any circumstances this summer.

But Arsenal struggled to meet Leipzig’s demands for the Slovenian goalscorer, while also holding concerns about the player’s wage demands.

Arsenal have therefore opened discussions to sign Viktor Gyokeres instead and have agreed a five-year contract with the Sweden ace.

Sesko still has interest this summer, even if a transfer to north London does not materialise.

Sources state that Al-Hilal have shown serious interest in Sesko. They made contact recently to ask for the conditions of a possible deal.

Leipzig continue to demand over €90million (£78m / $105m) for Sesko. This high price tag makes the transfer difficult for most interested clubs, even those from Saudi Arabia such as Al-Hilal.

No official offer has been made yet, with Al-Hilal evaluating their options.

TEAMtalk can reveal that two teams from Serie A have also asked for information on Sesko in recent weeks. However, the financial demands and contract structure are seen as too difficult at this stage. Neither Italian club has made a formal move so far.

Leipzig are under no pressure to sell the 22-year-old. They will keep him for another season unless a very big offer arrives.

As things stand, Al-Hilal remain interested, but the high cost and the player’s ambition to stay in Europe could slow down talks.

Benjamin Sesko waiting for future to be resolved

The situation may change as the summer transfer deadline gets closer, but for now, Sesko’s future remains uncertain.

Arsenal held talks for Sesko last summer after he netted 18 goals in 42 games for Leipzig, helping them to win the German Super Cup and finish fourth in the Bundesliga.

Sesko surprised many though when he opted to stay at Leipzig for another season by penning a new five-year contract.

Sesko continues to impress, despite Leipzig falling down to seventh in the Bundesliga last term. He scored a further 21 goals in 45 appearances, and this form was expected to help him secure a major transfer this summer.

But Sesko may have to wait another year to get such a move as the finances of the deal have warned interested clubs off.

