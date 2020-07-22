Said Benrahma has responded to reports linking him with a transfer to Chelsea or Arsenal this summer on the back of his impressive season with Brentford.

Benrahma has scored 17 goals and assisted nine more in the Championship this term. His displays, particularly in the second half of the season, have helped Brentford form a serious push for automatic promotion.

Ahead of the final round of the season, the Bees are third in the league, one point behind West Brom.

And the Algerian winger has caught the eye of some top Premier League sides, sparking rumours of a move. Newly promoted Leeds United are also being linked.

But despite admitting he is aware of the speculation, Benrahma is refusing to be drawn in on by talk regarding his future.

BUY THE BRAND NEW 2020/21 CHELSEA SHIRT WITH 5% OFF HERE!

A story in the Daily Express quotes him as saying: “I was really flattered [to see myself linked with those clubs].

“But, at the same time, I am so focused about getting out of the Championship with Brentford that I do not pay too much attention. But it gives me confidence.”

BRENTFORD STAY POSSIBLE

The 24-year-old also hinted that he would like to stay with his current club if they were to achieve promotion.

Benrahma joined Brentford from Nice two years ago, and has been a part of their gradual development since.

A firm fans’ favourite at Griffin Park, he says achieving his dream of playing in the English top flight with the Bees is something he hopes to do.

“It has always been a target of mine to play in the Premier League and I really wish to play in the Premier League with Brentford,” Benrahma added.

“It would be magnificent for Brentford because it would be the first time and we have really been working hard on it. I am still confident.”

Brentford could be heading into their final game of the season with automatic promotion in their own hands. Following West Brom’s loss to Huddersfield, they could have moved above them with a victory at Stoke on Saturday.

However, Thomas Frank’s men fell to a 1-0 defeat against the Potters, meaning they missed a golden opporunity.

On how the Brentford squad reacted to the setback, Benrahma revealed: “After the match at Stoke we had a long conversation between the team-mates.

“We really tried not to put down our spirits but to say ‘that’s football.’ Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose. We really learned from Saturday’s match.

“We know where we made mistakes and we don’t want to make the same mistakes on Wednesday. We are really motivated. We learned a lot.

“We need to be calmer, to control our emotions, and to not look for a result but to have some distance now and be really calm.

“In football it happens so fast that you are at the top and not at the top anymore. So keep distance and be more calm.”

Brentford host Barnsley on Wednesday evening while West Brom take on QPR on what will be a decisive night in the Championship.