Ben’s loan spell won’t be in vain if the Whites go up

Ben White is a man in demand thanks to some outstanding performances at the back for Leeds United this season.

The Whites are yet to concede double figures so far this campaign in their 16 Championship games, the only club in England’s four top tiers with that record.

Word of the Brighton defender’s miserly conduct at the back has spread around the country with both Liverpool and Manchester United having scouted the youngster already.

That will come as another blow to Leeds’ hopes of making White’s move permanent in the summer of 2020 as there is zero chance they will be able to compete with the financial clout of the clubs in the north-west. Sadly for the Elland Road faithful, this has been a tough lesson learned over and over again during their hiatus from the Premier League and to be brutally honest, Leeds have been financially outmuscled by far smaller clubs than Liverpool and Manchester United over the last 15 years.

Some of Leeds’ finest academy prospects were tempted away by the likes of Norwich, Bournemouth and even Sheffield United so, in reality, Leeds will know where they stand with White should Jurgen Klopp or Ole Gunnar Solskjear get in touch with Brighton. That is, of course, to say that the Seagulls would be prepared to let him go which wasn’t their stance when Leeds dug their heels in during the loan negotiations in the summer of 2019.

While Leeds insisted that there be an option to buy White at the end of his 12 months there, Brighton weren’t having any of it and sent the 22-year-old off to West Yorkshire on the proviso that he be back on the south coast in May 2020. Now, with all this in mind, it does seem like Leeds’ time with one of the best young centre-backs in Europe has a fast-approaching expiry date. But that doesn’t mean that White’s loan spell with Leeds will have been in vain.

If the youngster carries on keeping out the opposition which allows Leeds to maintain the best defence in all four leagues in England, it becomes virtually impossible to imagine a scenario where the Whites don’t go up. The pain of losing this young phenomenon would pale into significance if Leeds finally got back to the top table of English football.

If Ben White stays fit then Leeds will surely go all the way. Should that happen and with what is at stake, it’s hard to think of a more valuable loan signing in the history of the loan market.

So often young starlets from the Premier League excel in a losing cause or at least a mid-table scrap when they drop down to the Championship on loan.

Harry Kane saving Millwall from relegation, Reece James helping Wigan tread water and Tammy Abraham’s 26 goals that saw Bristol City finish in 17th position come to mind but in Ben White’s case, he is on course to end Leeds’ 15 years in the wilderness by helping them achieve what has looked impossible for many years now.

This, then, will be the most valuable time at Leeds for Ben White even if he did end up staying on a permanent deal: winning promotion is the club’s biggest priority and has been for close to 20 years.