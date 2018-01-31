Benteke issues Palace pledge as Eagles prepare for striker swoop

Christian Benteke has vowed to fight for his place at Crystal Palace as the Eagles prepare to welcome a new signing before the transfer window shuts.

The Belgium frontman netted only his second goal of the season in a 1-1 draw at West Ham on Tuesday night.

But rather than fearing for his place should Eagles manager Roy Hodgson bring in a new striker, Benteke insists he would welcome some company up front.

“I think it’s fair,” said Benteke.

“I am ready to fight for my place, and hopefully if they can bring another quality player in – it will be more than welcome.

“Have I missed playing with another striker? I felt I was lonely.

“But last season it was the same and I managed to score goals and we managed to be where we were. So it’s not really an excuse.”

The Eagles are expected to bring in more attacking power in the shape of FC Midtjylland striker Alexander Sorloth, with the player travelling to south-east London for talks on Wednesday.

It’s believed a £9million deal will be sealed before the transfer window shuts at 11pm.

Meanwhile, Benteke’s second goal in 19 appearances arrived when he thumped in a header from Andros Townsend’s cross midway through the first half.

“It feels good because the last few weeks have felt more like frustration,” he added.

“I felt I was close to scoring, but to be fair we got some great results.

“I wasn’t just focused about myself, but I was just saying to myself to keep going and that I would score. That’s what happened.”