Benteke nets fastest goal: This and 40 other goalscoring records

Christian Benteke: Scorer of the fastest goal in WC history

Christian Benteke notched the fastest strike in a competitive international on Monday night – but who holds the other World Cup goalscoring records?

The Crystal Palace striker netted the opener for Belgium after just seven seconds against Gibraltar – and went on to complete his hat-trick – in a 6-0 World Cup qualification success.

UEFA said the goal was 0.2sec faster than the previous record since detailed timing was kept, held by San Marino’s Davide Gualtieri against England in a 1993 World Cup qualifier.

UEFA said the fastest ever international goal is thought to be Lukas Podolski’s for Germany against Ecuador in a 2013 friendly, timed at six seconds.

But with Benteke now in the record books – it got us thinking who else proudly claims to hold World Cup goalscoring records……

Most goals scored, overall finals

16, Miroslav Klose (Germany, 2002–2014)

Most goals scored, overall qualifying

35, Ali Daei ( Iran, 1994–2006)

Most goals scored in a tournament

13, Just Fontaine ( France, 1958)

Most goals scored in a match

5, Oleg Salenko ( Russia), vs Cameroon, 1994

Most goals scored in a lost match

4, Ernest Wilimowski ( Poland), vs Brazil, 1938

Most goals scored in a qualifying match

13, Archie Thompson ( Australia), vs American Samoa, 2002 OFC Group 1

Most goals scored in a final match

3, Geoff Hurst ( England), vs West Germany, 1966

Players to have scored goals in two World Cup finals

Vavá ( Brazil, 1958 & 1962), Pele ( Brazil, 1958 & 1970), Paul Breitner ( West Germany, 1974 & 1982) and Zinedine Zidane ( France, 1998 & 2006)

Most World Cup finals games scored in

11, Ronaldo ( Brazil, 1998–2006), Miroslav Klose ( Germany, 2002–2014)

Most consecutive matches with at least one goal

6, Just Fontaine ( France, 1958) and Jairzinho ( Brazil, 1970)

Most World Cup finals matches with at least two goals

4, Sandor Kocsis ( Hungary, 1954), Just Fontaine ( France, 1958), Ronaldo ( Brazil, 1998–2006) and Miroslav Klose ( Germany, 2002–2010)

Most consecutive World Cup finals matches with at least two goals

4, Sandor Kocsis ( Hungary, 1954)

Most World Cup finals hat-tricks

2, Sandor Kocsis ( Hungary, 1954), Just Fontaine ( France, 1958), Gerd Müller ( West Germany, 1970) and Gabriel Batistuta ( Argentina, 1994 & 1998)

Consecutive World Cup finals hat-tricks

2, Sándor Kocsis ( Hungary, 1954) and Gerd Müller ( West Germany, 1970)

Fastest World Cup finals hat-trick

8 minutes, Laszlo Kiss ( Hungary), scored at 69′, 72′ and 76′, vs El Salvador, 1982.

Most goals scored by a substitute in a match

3, Laszlo Kiss ( Hungary), vs El Salvador, 1982

Hat-tricks from the penalty spot

Never occurred in the final tournament

Four times in qualification: Kubilay Türkyilmaz ( Switzerland), vs Faroe Islands, 7 October 2000, 2002 UEFA Group 1; Henrik Larsson ( Sweden), vs Moldova, 6 June 2001, 2002 UEFA Group 4; Ronaldo ( Brazil), vs Argentina, 2 June 2004, 2006 CONMEBOL; Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ( Gabon), vs Niger, 15 June 2013, 2014 CAF Second Round Group E.

Most World Cup tournaments with at least one goal

4, Pele ( Brazil, 1958–1970), Uwe Seeler ( West Germany, 1958–1970) and Miroslav Klose ( Germany, 2002–2014)

Most tournaments with at least three goals

3, Jurgen Klinsmann ( Germany, 1990–1998), Ronaldo ( Brazil, 1998–2006) and Miroslav Klose ( Germany, 2002–2010)

Most tournaments with at least four goals

3, Miroslav Klose ( Germany, 2002–2010)

Most tournaments with at least five goals

2, Teófilo Cubillas ( Peru, 1970, 1978), Miroslav Klose ( Germany, (2002–2006) and Thomas Müller ( Germany, 2010–2014).

Most qualification tournaments with at least one goal

5, Carlos Ruiz ( Guatemala, 2002–2018)

Longest period between World Cup finals goals

12 years, 1 month and 7 days; Miroslav Klose ( Germany, 1 June 2002 – 8 July 2014)

First World Cup finals goalscorer

Lucien Laurent ( France), vs Mexico, 13 July 1930

Youngest World Cup finals goalscorer

17 years, 7 months and 27 days, Pele ( Brazil), vs Wales, 19 June 1958

Youngest hat-trick scorer

17 years, 8 months and 1 day, Pele ( Brazil), vs France, 24 June 1958

Youngest World Cup final goalscorer

17 years, 8 months and 6 days, Pelé ( Brazil), vs Sweden, 29 June 1958

Oldest World Cup finals goalscorer

42 years, 1 month and 8 days, Roger Milla ( Cameroon), vs Russia, 28 June 1994

Oldest World Cup finals hat-trick

33 years, 5 months and 8 days, Tore Keller ( Sweden), vs Cuba, 12 June 1938.

Oldest World Cup final goalscorer

35 years, 8 months and 21 days, Nils Liedholm ( Sweden), vs Brazil, 29 June 1958

Most World Cup finals penalties scored (excluding during shootouts)

4, Eusebio ( Portugal, 4 in 1966), Rob Rensenbrink ( Netherlands, 4 in 1978) – both records for one tournament – and Gabriel Batistuta ( Argentina, 2 each in 1994 & 1998).

Most penalties missed (excluding during shootouts)

2, Asamoah Gyan ( Ghana), vs Czech Republic, 2006 and vs Uruguay, 2010

First substitute to score a winning goal in a World Cup final

Mario Gotze, 86th minute sub for Germany, vs Argentina, 2014

Fastest World Cup finals goal from kick-off

11 seconds, Hakan Sukur ( Turkey), vs South Korea, 2002

Fastest World Cup finals goal by a substitute

16 seconds, Ebbe Sand ( Denmark), vs Nigeria, 1998

Fastest goal in a World Cup final

90 seconds, Johan Neeskens ( Netherlands), vs West Germany, 1974

Fastest goal in a World Cup qualifying match

7 seconds, Christian Benteke ( Belgium), vs Gibraltar, 2018 UEFA Group H

Fastest World Cup finals brace scored

69 seconds, Toni Kroos ( Germany), vs Brazil, 2014

Latest goal from kickoff at a World Cup finals match

121st minute, Alessandro Del Piero ( Italy), vs Germany, 2006 and Abdelmoumene Djabou ( Algeria), vs Germany, 2014

Latest goal from kickoff in a final

120th minute, Geoff Hurst ( England), vs Germany, 1966

