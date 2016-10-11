Benteke nets fastest goal: This and 40 other goalscoring records
Christian Benteke notched the fastest strike in a competitive international on Monday night – but who holds the other World Cup goalscoring records?
The Crystal Palace striker netted the opener for Belgium after just seven seconds against Gibraltar – and went on to complete his hat-trick – in a 6-0 World Cup qualification success.
UEFA said the goal was 0.2sec faster than the previous record since detailed timing was kept, held by San Marino’s Davide Gualtieri against England in a 1993 World Cup qualifier.
UEFA said the fastest ever international goal is thought to be Lukas Podolski’s for Germany against Ecuador in a 2013 friendly, timed at six seconds.
But with Benteke now in the record books – it got us thinking who else proudly claims to hold World Cup goalscoring records……
Most goals scored, overall finals
16, Miroslav Klose (Germany, 2002–2014)
Most goals scored, overall qualifying
35, Ali Daei ( Iran, 1994–2006)
Most goals scored in a tournament
13, Just Fontaine ( France, 1958)
Most goals scored in a match
5, Oleg Salenko ( Russia), vs Cameroon, 1994
Most goals scored in a lost match
4, Ernest Wilimowski ( Poland), vs Brazil, 1938
Most goals scored in a qualifying match
13, Archie Thompson ( Australia), vs American Samoa, 2002 OFC Group 1
Most goals scored in a final match
3, Geoff Hurst ( England), vs West Germany, 1966
Players to have scored goals in two World Cup finals
Vavá ( Brazil, 1958 & 1962), Pele ( Brazil, 1958 & 1970), Paul Breitner ( West Germany, 1974 & 1982) and Zinedine Zidane ( France, 1998 & 2006)
Most World Cup finals games scored in
11, Ronaldo ( Brazil, 1998–2006), Miroslav Klose ( Germany, 2002–2014)
Most consecutive matches with at least one goal
6, Just Fontaine ( France, 1958) and Jairzinho ( Brazil, 1970)
Most World Cup finals matches with at least two goals
4, Sandor Kocsis ( Hungary, 1954), Just Fontaine ( France, 1958), Ronaldo ( Brazil, 1998–2006) and Miroslav Klose ( Germany, 2002–2010)
Most consecutive World Cup finals matches with at least two goals
4, Sandor Kocsis ( Hungary, 1954)
Most World Cup finals hat-tricks
2, Sandor Kocsis ( Hungary, 1954), Just Fontaine ( France, 1958), Gerd Müller ( West Germany, 1970) and Gabriel Batistuta ( Argentina, 1994 & 1998)
Consecutive World Cup finals hat-tricks
2, Sándor Kocsis ( Hungary, 1954) and Gerd Müller ( West Germany, 1970)
Fastest World Cup finals hat-trick
8 minutes, Laszlo Kiss ( Hungary), scored at 69′, 72′ and 76′, vs El Salvador, 1982.
Most goals scored by a substitute in a match
3, Laszlo Kiss ( Hungary), vs El Salvador, 1982
Hat-tricks from the penalty spot
Never occurred in the final tournament
Four times in qualification: Kubilay Türkyilmaz ( Switzerland), vs Faroe Islands, 7 October 2000, 2002 UEFA Group 1; Henrik Larsson ( Sweden), vs Moldova, 6 June 2001, 2002 UEFA Group 4; Ronaldo ( Brazil), vs Argentina, 2 June 2004, 2006 CONMEBOL; Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ( Gabon), vs Niger, 15 June 2013, 2014 CAF Second Round Group E.
Most World Cup tournaments with at least one goal
4, Pele ( Brazil, 1958–1970), Uwe Seeler ( West Germany, 1958–1970) and Miroslav Klose ( Germany, 2002–2014)
Most tournaments with at least three goals
3, Jurgen Klinsmann ( Germany, 1990–1998), Ronaldo ( Brazil, 1998–2006) and Miroslav Klose ( Germany, 2002–2010)
Most tournaments with at least four goals
3, Miroslav Klose ( Germany, 2002–2010)
Most tournaments with at least five goals
2, Teófilo Cubillas ( Peru, 1970, 1978), Miroslav Klose ( Germany, (2002–2006) and Thomas Müller ( Germany, 2010–2014).
Most qualification tournaments with at least one goal
5, Carlos Ruiz ( Guatemala, 2002–2018)
Longest period between World Cup finals goals
12 years, 1 month and 7 days; Miroslav Klose ( Germany, 1 June 2002 – 8 July 2014)
First World Cup finals goalscorer
Lucien Laurent ( France), vs Mexico, 13 July 1930
Youngest World Cup finals goalscorer
17 years, 7 months and 27 days, Pele ( Brazil), vs Wales, 19 June 1958
Youngest hat-trick scorer
17 years, 8 months and 1 day, Pele ( Brazil), vs France, 24 June 1958
Youngest World Cup final goalscorer
17 years, 8 months and 6 days, Pelé ( Brazil), vs Sweden, 29 June 1958
Oldest World Cup finals goalscorer
42 years, 1 month and 8 days, Roger Milla ( Cameroon), vs Russia, 28 June 1994
Oldest World Cup finals hat-trick
33 years, 5 months and 8 days, Tore Keller ( Sweden), vs Cuba, 12 June 1938.
Oldest World Cup final goalscorer
35 years, 8 months and 21 days, Nils Liedholm ( Sweden), vs Brazil, 29 June 1958
Most World Cup finals penalties scored (excluding during shootouts)
4, Eusebio ( Portugal, 4 in 1966), Rob Rensenbrink ( Netherlands, 4 in 1978) – both records for one tournament – and Gabriel Batistuta ( Argentina, 2 each in 1994 & 1998).
Most penalties missed (excluding during shootouts)
2, Asamoah Gyan ( Ghana), vs Czech Republic, 2006 and vs Uruguay, 2010
First substitute to score a winning goal in a World Cup final
Mario Gotze, 86th minute sub for Germany, vs Argentina, 2014
Fastest World Cup finals goal from kick-off
11 seconds, Hakan Sukur ( Turkey), vs South Korea, 2002
Fastest World Cup finals goal by a substitute
16 seconds, Ebbe Sand ( Denmark), vs Nigeria, 1998
Fastest goal in a World Cup final
90 seconds, Johan Neeskens ( Netherlands), vs West Germany, 1974
Fastest goal in a World Cup qualifying match
7 seconds, Christian Benteke ( Belgium), vs Gibraltar, 2018 UEFA Group H
Fastest World Cup finals brace scored
69 seconds, Toni Kroos ( Germany), vs Brazil, 2014
Latest goal from kickoff at a World Cup finals match
121st minute, Alessandro Del Piero ( Italy), vs Germany, 2006 and Abdelmoumene Djabou ( Algeria), vs Germany, 2014
Latest goal from kickoff in a final
120th minute, Geoff Hurst ( England), vs Germany, 1966