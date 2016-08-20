Benteke seals Palace move as Liverpool get their money back

Christian Benteke has completed a permanent transfer from Liverpool to Crystal Palace in a deal which could eventually secure the Reds a full refund on their signing from Aston Villa.

The Belgium striker joined the Reds in a £32.5million deal from Aston Villa last summer, but found first-team football hard to come by once Jurgen Klopp replaced Brendan Rodgers as manager.

After being locked in talks for the player all summer, the Eagles finally agreed a deal for the player on Thursday evening, with Palace paying £27million up front and a further £5million in add-ons.

Benteke, who scored 10 goals in 42 games for the Reds, has signed a four-year deal with Palace.

Speaking about the deal on Friday, Eagles boss Alan Pardew talked of how his signing would give everyone at the club a huge boost and how the Eagles would play to the striker’s strengths.

After securing his move, Benteke told the club’s official website: “I’m very happy to commit my future to Crystal Palace and I’m looking forward to meeting the manager, the players and the staff.

“I feel really happy that the deal has been done and now I can look forward.”

A short statement on Liverpool’s website read: “Everybody at Liverpool FC wishes Christian the best of luck in his future career.”