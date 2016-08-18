Benteke set for Palace medical after Liverpool accept £32m bid

Christian Benteke’s short-lived Liverpool career is set to come to an end after the club accepted Crystal Palace’s bid of £27million plus add-ons for the Belgium striker.

According to widespread reports, the Eagles will pay a potential further £5million dependent on certain criteria being met during the 25-year-old’s stay at Selhurst Park.

Benteke is scheduled to travel to London for a medical on Friday.

The deal should mean Liverpool recoup most of the £32.5million they spent on the striker last summer in bringing him to Anfield from Aston Villa.

Unlike Palace’s failed offer earlier in the week of £23million plus £7million of add-ons, which Reds officials felt were unrealistic, the targets in the latest agreement appear much more attainable and satisfactory to the selling club.

Benteke was brought in by manager Jurgen Klopp’s predecessor Brendan Rodgers, who regarded the striker as a key signing in his plans for the future.

However, Rodgers’ sacking in October, combined with injuries and a loss of form for the player, saw the Belgian slip down the pecking order behind Daniel Sturridge, Danny Ings, Divock Origi, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

He did not feature in any pre-season matches, having returned from extended leave following Belgium’s involvement in Euro 2016, but when compatriot Origi did the writing was on the wall for the target man.

Benteke scored 10 goals in 42 matches for Liverpool but it was his lack of suitability for Klopp’s methods, rather than his overall ability, which was his downfall at Anfield.