Benteke’s agent speaks out over PSG transfer rumours

Christian Benteke: Has been linked with a move to PSG

Christian Benteke is “100 per cent” focused on delivering for Crystal Palace, according to the striker’s agent.

Palace boss Sam Allardyce was forced to deny speculation surrounding the former Liverpool player’s future last week by saying that he is “not for sale”.

Reports in France suggested that the Belgium international was a target for Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain along with his fellow Premier League striker Michy Batshuayi.

However, Benteke’s agent, Eris Kismet, has revealed that there have been no negotiations with the French giants and that the 26-year-old is only concentrating on events at Selhurst Park.

“I have read about it like you but there are lots of rumours during this period and I have not been contacted either directly or indirectly by PSG’s representatives,” he told L’Equipe.

“The player is 100 per cent concentrated on the project at Crystal Palace.”