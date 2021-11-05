Berbatov: Man United & Ole can’t rely on Ronaldo forever

Ronaldo once again saved Manchester United with some last-minute heroics against Atalanta, but Dimitar Berbatov is worried about his former club becoming solely reliant on the Portugal superstar.

Ronaldo scored in injury time of both the first and second halves in Italy to rescue a draw for United and preventing them from slipping from first to third in their Champions League group – but Berbatov would like to see the heroics being shared around.

“I’m looking forward to seeing Cristiano Ronaldo play a Manchester derby again. Everybody knows that when the team needs him in a difficult situation, like against Atalanta both times, he can pop up and score a vital goal,” Berbatov said. “But, if United rely on him and think that his magic will happen every game then it is a big mistake.

“Football is a team sport and everybody should communicate, cover themselves and be on their game from the first minute.”

Ronaldo has scored nine goals since his return to Old Trafford and he will be looking to make the difference in this week’s Manchester derby.

“You can tell that Solskjaer is listening to what Ronaldo is saying after the games. The manager compared his star player to Michael Jordan the other day, which shows that the manager is expressing his gratitude, saying how lucky he is that Ronaldo is in the team and scoring important goals. But they can’t rely on him in every game.

“At the moment, Ronaldo, with his goals, is making life more comfortable for everybody at United. It may be too much to say Ronaldo has saved Solskjaer’s job, but you can tell that Ole is grateful to him.”