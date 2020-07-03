Man Utd told they made ‘mistake’ with Bruno Fernandes transfer

Dimitar Berbatov believes that Manchester United “may have made a mistake” in not signing Bruno Fernandes earlier.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, along with Tottenham, were linked with a move for Fernandes last summer. However, the transfer did not materialise.

Desperately a lack of midfield creativity, the Reds Devils finally got their man in January – paying £67million on deadline day.

Fernandes is yet to suffer defeat in a United shirt. That has led to many questioning where United would be had he been at Old Trafford for the whole season.

Berbatov told Mirror Football: “You can argue that the club may have made a mistake by not signing him earlier, but you never know what is going to happen and maybe if they got him earlier he might not have been quite ready.

“I think everything happened at the right moment. We can see the result of it now with the way that Fernandes is producing great football.

“If Pogba stays then I think their partnership will only get better. You can see they already have something going. The way they look for each other on the pitch and where they are passing.

“There is clearly a great future for both of them at United.”

Lindelof explains exactly what Bruno Fernandes has done for Man Utd

Victor Lindelof is still revelling in seeing Bruno Fernandes in a Manchester United – and says he’s brought a new level of creativity to the side.

The January signing from Sporting Lisbon shone once again on Tuesday night, scoring twice in a 3-0 win at Brighton as United moved back up to fifth in the table.

Mason Greenwood opened the scoring at the Amex Stadium before Fernandes took the spotlight with two fine finishes of his own.

The 25-year-old has now notched five goals in just eight Premier League appearances and has brought a higher level of control when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are in possession.

“He’s been great ever since he signed,” defender Lindelof told the club’s official site. Read more…