Berbatov warns Solskjaer about cost of Man Utd defeat to Tottenham

Dimitar Berbatov says a win for Manchester United against Tottenham on Friday evening would be “so important” for their chances of a top four finish.

United host Spurs in what will be both teams’ first game back following the season’s suspension.

As it stands, the Red Devils are fifth in the table, three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea. But with the Blues not in action until Sunday, United could climb into the top four with three points against Spurs.

A strong run of form pre-lockdown has put them in with a good chance of securing Champions League football next season, and Berbatov says they must make the most of their opportunity.

In an interview with Betfair, cited on the Daily Mirror, Berbatov said: “It’s massive for United to finish in the top four. It won’t be easy, but they need to take their chance.

“The first game is so important, they need to take their chance, if they do then there will be a massive change next season and it will be huge.

“It will give confidence to the manager, we all know he gets criticised and put under pressure and people are constantly speculating about his position.

“This would cement him in the job, and that will be massive for next season because a Champions League spot will be there.

“That will seduce players, better players, bigger players to play for United, so it’s important and I hope they qualify.”

BATTLE FOR THE TOP FOUR

United last qualified for the Champions League in 2017/18 after finishing second in the league. That was only the second time they have managed to do so since Sir Alex Ferguson stood down as manager in 2013.

They are part of a six-team battle to secure the fourth and final spot in Europe’s elite competition for 2020/21, with Chelsea, Wolves, Sheffield United, Tottenham and Arsenal also in with a chance.