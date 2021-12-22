Berbatov weighs in on Man United strikers future as Barcelona lurk

Edinson Cavani has been linked with a move to Barcelona as the Catalan club look for options to replace the recently retired Sergio Aguero.

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has had his say on the situation and thinks that the move could suit both parties.

“Despite a good season last time out, Cavani hasn’t played enough. When someone like Ronaldo comes into the club, he takes all the spotlight, he plays every game and in the world of football this happens,” Berbatov said.

“It’s not a fair situation because Cavani did so well for the team last season, he earned a new deal but Ronaldo has taken his place in the team.”

The Uruguayan forward has only started two Premier League matches for United so far this season and Barcelona have registered their interest in him.

Other than Memphis Depay, no other Barcelona player has scored more than three goals this season and so it’s understandable that they are looking to add some more firepower to their squad.

“Barcelona need a striker, and it all depends on what Xavi wants from his team and how he is going to play, but if they are short on power upfront, I can see Cavani going there.

“Hopefully, Cavani will have the full details about Barca, how they train, how they prepare and what they expect from him and then he will make a decision.

“Whatever it is, Barca is Barca, and when they come asking for you of course it’s difficult to say no. With Cavani not playing at United it’s an easy decision.”