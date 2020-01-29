Steven Bergwijn has admitted playing for Jose Mourinho was one of the key factors in convincing him to join Tottenham as his move from PSV Eindhoven was wrapped up.

Spurs will pay the Dutch side an initial £25.4m for the 22-year-old with a further £1.6m due in add-ons, taking the total outlay to £27million for the winger.

Jose Mourinho has moved quickly to strengthen his squad with Giovani Lo Celso also signing on a permanent deal after Spurs agreed a £17m deal for the sale of Christian Eriksen to Inter Milan.

Talks for Bergwijn accelerated over the weekend after the Holland forward was left out of PSV’s squad for their 1-1 draw against Twente, having been given permission to travel to north London to finalise his move.

Spurs officially confirmed the deal on Wednesday morning, the Holland winger has signed a deal to keep him at the club until summer 2025 and will earn around £80,000 a week at Tottenham.

Interest in Bergwijn pre-dates Mourinho’s appointment in November but the Portuguese coach has given his approval to the signing of the Holland international and he stated the Spurs boss was a major factor in his decision.

“I have always looked up to a top coach like Mourinho and now I’m going to play for him,” Bergwijn told Dutch daily De Telegraaf at Hotspur Way, Tottenham’s training base.

“It’s great to be here. Just look at the facilities around us. When I play FIFA on the PlayStation, I almost always choose a team from the Premier League. I look forward to playing in that great atmosphere.”

Bergwijn also thinks his style will be well suited to the Premier League, adding: “Of course it will take some getting used to, but it will all be alright.

“I think that my physical match is also good in the Premier League.

“I believe in myself and I really know that I am not there yet. Of course I have played many matches in the Eredivisie. England is a bit different, but I know what I can do.”

