Bernabeu stalwart believes Paul Pogba is not Real Madrid material

Paul Pogba has been strongly tipped to make a move to Real Madrid this summer but one Bernabeu star does not want the Manchester United midfielder.

The Frenchman has had his run-ins with United boss Jose Mourinho this season, leading to talk that he could be sold come the end of the season.

Indeed there has been speculation that Real president Florentino Perez believes Pogba is available for transfer and is looking to do a deal.

However, it would appear that Real stalwart Sergio Ramos is not too keen on the former Juventus man arriving at The Bernabeu this summer.

According to a report in Don Balon, Ramos does believe that the 25-year-old is talented but that he is still not Real Madrid material.

These reports have surfaced at the same time as speculation that Ronaldo does not want Neymar at Real, as he believes his top billing would be challenged.

Meanwhile, former United frontman Teddy Sheringham says Marcus Rashford needs to leave the club to continue his football development.

The England forward has seen his game time severely restricted since the turn of the year when Alexis Sanchez arrived from Arsenal.

