Bernardo Silva makes bold comparison between Man City, Barca, Juventus

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has said that Manchester City’s key strength is not having a player like Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo in the team.

Pep Guardiola‘s side romped to their third Premier League crown last season with a record 100 points, and have won the League Cup in successive seasons under the Spaniard.

The Citizens are still in the hunt for the quadruple too, with an FA Cup final date against Brighton & Hove Albion set for May 18 juggled alongside tussles with Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur to progress in the Premier League and Champions League, respectively.

Speaking to GQ Portugal, Silva – who joined City for £43m from Monaco last May – said that every player feeling part of the team is, collectively, their biggest strength as a group.

“The captains, mainly [Vincent] Kompany, has obviously a big impact within the group, Fernandinho, who talks a lot, even in the hardest moments, David Silva and Aguero , older players, all strong names, especially in the difficult times of the season,” the 24-year-old said.

“I believe, though, that the strength of our team is not having a player like Cristiano or Messi, that by themselves make a difference. Every player has their place on the team and all players feel equally important. I think that is the main strength of our team.”

City, who were defeated 1-0 by Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final, will look to leapfrog Liverpool in the Premier League with victory over Crystal Palace on Sunday.

