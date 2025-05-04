Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has been offered to Real Madrid, according to a Spanish report, which has revealed whether or not Los Blancos would be willing to do a deal.

Both Madrid and Man City are enduring disappointing seasons. Pep Guardiola’s failed to retain their Premier League title and could not do much of note in the Champions League. Meanwhile, Los Blancos lost the final of the Copa del Rey to Barcelona, suffered a comprehensive defeat to Arsenal over two legs in Europe’s premier club competition and could lose the LaLiga title to Barca.

The two European giants are planning to reinforce their respective squads in the summer transfer window and aim to come back stronger next season.

It has been revealed in the Spanish media that Silva’s agent, Jorge Mendes, is trying to push him to Madrid.

According to Defensa Central, Silva wants to leave Man City at the end of the season.

The Portugal international attacking midfielder has a contract with the Cityzens until the summer of 2026.

The report in the Spanish news outlet has revealed that Mendes has offered Silva, who can also play as a winger, to Madrid among other clubs.

Last season’s LaLiga champions have been told that they can sign the 30-year-old for just €30million (£25.6m, $34m).

Silva has been on the books of Man City since 2017 when he joined from AS Monaco.

The midfielder has established himself as a legend at the Etihad Stadium and has won the Premier League title six times, the FA Cup twice, the EFL Cup on four occasions and the Champions League once.

The superstar midfielder has scored 70 goals and given 72 assists in 400 appearances for Man City so far in his career.

Real Madrid stance on signing Bernardo Silva – report

According to Defensa Central, Madrid have made it clear that Silva is not the kind of player that they are looking to sign in the summer transfer window.

Los Blancos believe that they already have enough midfielders and are not willing to make a big investment to bring in another player for that position.

While Silva is one of the best attacking players in Europe, the Man City midfielder is 30 now.

In recent years, Madrid have focused on signing top young talents and bringing them together to form a strong and successful group.

Jude Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga are prime examples of Madrid investing in young and promising midfielders who have the potential to become superstars.

Latest Real Madrid news: Alexander-Arnold decision, Rodrygo price-tag

Liverpool have made a decision on whether or not to send Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid early , according to a report.

Los Blancos are ready to pay Liverpool a small fee and snap up Alexander-Arnold before the contract with the newly-crowned Premier League champions runs out at the end of June.

The Spanish media is adamant that Madrid already have a deal in place to sign the right-back on a free transfer this summer.

Real Madrid have decided how much they want for Rodrygo , according to a report.

Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United have all been linked with the Brazil international forward.

Meanwhile, Madrid are ready to bring back a left-back they sold a few years ago in the summer transfer window, according to the Spanish press.

Los Blancos believe that the left-back is an area that they need to address this summer and have set their sights on an AC Milan ace.

