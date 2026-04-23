Arsenal and Chelsea have been approached over Bernardo Silva deal

Bernardo Silva’s representatives are actively working to present the Manchester City star with the best possible options ahead of his expected summer departure, with a surprise switch to Premier League rivals Arsenal or Chelsea not ruled out, TEAMtalk understands.

After nine hugely successful years at the Etihad, Silva is set to part ways with Man City, bringing an end to a glittering spell that has seen him make over 450 appearances and cement his place as a modern club legend.

The 31-year-old recently etched his name further into the history books by becoming the player with the most wins in Man City’s history, surpassing David Silva with 215 victories.

With his exit now approaching, Silva is carefully weighing up his next move, and interest in his services is emerging from across the globe. While lucrative offers from the Saudi Pro League and Major League Soccer have been explored, sources indicate that Silva’s preference is to remain in European football at this stage of his career.

TEAMtalk understands that Juventus are currently leading the race for his signature, having maintained dialogue with his camp since the turn of the year. The Italian giants view Silva as a marquee addition and are pushing hard to secure his services.

Elsewhere in Serie A, Inter Milan, AC Milan and Como have all registered interest, while former clubs Benfica and Monaco are also monitoring the situation closely.

However, we understand that staying in the Premier League side is a shock possibility for Silva…

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Arsenal, Chelsea ‘sounded out’ over signing Man City hero

Barcelona have also made firm enquiries, with the prospect of signing a player of Silva’s calibre on a free transfer seen as a major opportunity for the Catalan side.

Real Madrid, who are lining up a move for his City teammate Rodri, are also monitoring the situation as they are looking for two midfielders.

But interestingly, options within the Premier League have not been ruled out.

TEAMtalk can reveal that intermediaries have sounded out both Arsenal and Chelsea over a potential deal.

While neither club has made a formal move, sources suggest that both were open to considering the possibility rather than dismissing it outright.

With multiple pathways on the table and discussions ongoing, Silva and his camp are expected to continue assessing all options before making a final decision on the next chapter of his illustrious career.

At this point, he is concentrating on securing a possible domestic treble before heading to the World Cup finals with Portugal.

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