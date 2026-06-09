Bernardo Silva is prepared to walk away from his agreement with Barcelona amid growing doubts over his role at Camp Nou, with Atletico Madrid increasingly confident of securing the former Manchester City star, but Real Madrid could still launch a dramatic late move to bring him to the Bernabeu.

As we reported last week, Barcelona had reached an agreement with Silva after sporting director Deco led negotiations for the Portugal international.

The deal appeared to place the Catalan giants firmly in pole position despite strong competition from across Europe, however, sources have now told TEAMtalk that the situation has become far less certain.

Silva’s camp insist that no final decision has been made regarding his future and that the midfielder is still assessing his options before committing to his next club.

The first public indication came during Portugal’s World Cup camp over the weekend when Silva addressed speculation surrounding his future.

“I haven’t made my decision yet. I want to be at a club that wants me, that’s for sure. A club where I feel that I will be needed,” Silva said.

TEAMtalk can confirm those comments were directly linked to his situation with Barcelona. Sources have revealed that Silva held talks with Hansi Flick shortly before making those remarks, despite already agreeing terms with the LaLiga champions.

While Silva remains attracted by the prospect of joining Barcelona, there are concerns over whether he would be viewed as a guaranteed starter.

Barcelona have never offered such assurances and, crucially, sources indicate Silva has been left uncertain about the prominence of the role being proposed to him.

READ NEXT – Barcelona plotting gut-wrenching second Newcastle raid as five top talents on Flick’s radar

Atletico Madrid ‘opportunity’ to hijack Barcelona’s Silva swoop

The new uncertainty surrounding Silva has opened the door to rival clubs.

Interest remains strong from Italy, while clubs in Portugal continue to monitor developments in the hope of bringing one of the country’s greatest modern players back home.

There is also ongoing interest from the Saudi Pro League, where Silva’s profile remains hugely attractive, but TEAMtalk understands that a move to LaLiga remains the player’s preferred outcome.

That is where Atletico Madrid believe they have an opportunity.

Diego Simeone’s side had previously reached an agreement with Silva before Barcelona moved ahead in the race. Sources close to the situation have told TEAMtalk that Atletico remain confident they can revive the deal.

The Madrid club believe they can offer Silva a more clearly defined role within their project and have not given up hope despite appearing to have lost ground in recent weeks.

Real Madrid could stunningly launch late Silva move

Another major player has now emerged, however.

TEAMtalk understands that Jose Mourinho is fully behind the idea of bringing Silva to Real Madrid and the European giants are seriously considering entering the race.

Madrid are already active in the market and, as TEAMtalk has revealed, have agreements in place for both Denzel Dumfries and Ibrahima Konate as part of a significant squad rebuild.

While the prestige of the Bernabeu is undeniable, questions remain over whether Madrid could offer Silva the guaranteed starting role he is seeking at this stage of his career.

For the 31-year-old, that issue appears to be central to his thinking.

After leaving Man City following a glittering spell at the Etihad, Silva is determined to join a club where he feels valued and where he can continue playing a major role rather than becoming a squad option.

Silva is now prepared to delay any final decision until after the World Cup, as the battle continues for the best free agent on the market.

READ MORE – Bayern Munich reach firm decision on selling Michael Olise to Real Madrid in €150m deal